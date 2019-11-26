Staff treats Empowering kids

GREENVILLE – Edison State Darke County Campus staff made a visit recently to Empowering Darke County Youth students in Greenville, offering their own version of “trick or treat”… instead of asking for treats, they came bearing gifts.

Gifts for each student included a book, bookmark, real miniature pumpkin and – of course – some candy. The visiting Edison State staff members included Chad Beanblossom, Vice President of Regional Campuses, Melissa Eve, Office Manager of Regional Campuses, and Rachel Carlisle, Director of Regional Campus Enrollment Management and Student Services.

This is Edison’s second Halloween visit, bringing goodies and, especially, educational materials for Empowering kids. According to Beka Lindeman, Edison State Assistant Professor of English, the books and bookmarks were donated by Diagon Valley, a chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance, a non-profit that focuses its efforts on “literacy and magical arts of kindness.” Diagon Valley has supported Empowering efforts through book donations in the past.

Beanblossom said they enjoy reaching out to the community, and the “Trick or Treat initiative is a fun way to support the youth of our service area. Edison State is a proud partner of the Empowering Darke County Youth Program,” he added, “and we look for unique ways to interact with their participants.”

Empowering Darke County Youth conducts After School Tutoring programs in Greenville and Ansonia, and Summer Tutoring at Edison State Community College and the Greenville Public Library. Empowering also partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters two days a month to make its unique mentoring services available to the children who could benefit from them. Since 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth has worked over 16,000 hours with nearly 700 students throughout Darke County.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Anyone wishing to support Empowering programs can email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com. Diagon Valley can be reached at diagonvalleyohio@gmail.com. Edison State Community College can be reached at 937-548-5546. All three can be found on Facebook.