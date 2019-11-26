Fund supports family theatre

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognizes The Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation and for their support of DCCA’s Family Theatre Series. “DCCA is pleased to receive continual generous support from community organizations such as The Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation. With their assistance we are able to fulfill our mission of cultural enrichment for the community,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA Executive Director. Jean Louise Thieme started DCCA’s Family Theatre Series, in 1997; this series provides young children, their parents, grandparents & great grandparents the opportunity to enjoy professional live theater in Memorial Hall.

Thanks to strong community support, DCCA has been able to keep a $5 ticket price for professional, high quality, artistic, Family Theatre Series performances, for two decades. According to Jordan, “the goal of DCCA’s Family Theatre Series is to inspire the imaginations of the young and young at heart, encouraging the expression of creativity. The series attracts a wide-ranging audience that includes many preschool children enjoying their first theater experience, as well as senior citizens who enjoy the shows’ strong depiction of traditional values.”

Productions in the 2019-2020 season include the recent presentation of the beloved classic The Velveteen Rabbit. Lightwire Theatre’s glowing production of Dino-Light, praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance, on Sunday, January 19, and on Sunday, March 22 Llama Llama Live! from Bay Area Children’s Theatre, a hilarious new musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney.

Additional sponsors for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series include Second National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Gordon Orthodontics, Jordan Insurance Agency, Wayne HealthCare, Greenville Rotary Club, and Family Health. The series also receives support from DCCA memberships. The Ohio Arts Council, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation, and Lydia Schaurer Memorial also provide operating support for DCCA.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine art encouraging cultural enrichment. DCCA is also committed to the preservation of Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center in the community.

For more information on DCCA, the and the 2019-2020 KALEIDOSCOPE season or to purchase tickets for an upcoming event, contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908 or visit us online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org.