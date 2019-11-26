VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is hosting the annual Christmas Throughout the Library celebration on Dec. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Come in for a variety of festive activities, along with a visit from Santa.

True to its name, there will be holiday activities being held throughout the library, which includes live music with Joseph, holiday crafts for a children and adults and holiday games. No holiday celebration would be complete without a visit from Santa with a lot of photo opportunities.

In addition to these fun activities the Friends’ of the Library will be hosting a book sale. The Friends’ will also be providing refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

All these activities will be happening in the beautifully ornamented library complete with over 20 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. The trees this year have really transformed the library into a beautiful holiday getaway.

While at the library make sure to look at the window decorations and take a moment to vote for your favorite window display. And get your name in for a drawing for two tickets to Newport Aquarium.

For more information about this program or anything else at the library, call 526-3416. Or visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.