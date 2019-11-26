Apple Farm Service ride and drive

COVINGTON – The Mani-Tour is coming to Apple Farm Service’s Covington location on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The Mani-Tour is a ride and drive event featuring the latest agricultural handling solutions from Manitou and Gehl, including telehandlers, skid loaders, articulated loaders and track loaders. Join them anytime from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an open house, lunch and plenty of opportunities to get behind the wheel and try out the equipment yourself.

“We’re excited to bring back the Mani-Tour” said Bill Apple, president of Apple Farm Service. “This will be the third year we’ve hosted this event. We’ve been a Gehl dealership since our origins in 1956, and one of the first Manitou dealerships in the area. However, we find that a vast amount of operators in the area don’t understand the full versatility of these machines! The Mani-Tour is a great opportunity for any operator, farmer, or contractor to try out these efficient machines.”

The Mani-Tour includes a range of Manitou MLT telescopic loaders and attachments. These multi-taskers can reach up to 31 feet 7 inches with maximum lift capacities ranging from 4,400 to 13,000 pounds. Manitou MLT telescopic loaders take digging, lifting, hauling and loading applications to the next level with features catered specifically to the agriculture industry. In addition, Manitou offers a full spectrum of attachments designed for ultimate efficiency on the farm, including attachments for hay handling, manure scraping, animal feeding and sweeping.

The Mani-Tour also provides an opportunity to ride and drive the latest Gehl skid, track and articulated loaders. These compact loaders are a must-have for jobs that require high performance and maximum versatility. Rated operating capacities for Gehl skid loaders range up to 4,200 pounds, and the IdealTrax™ automatic track tensioning system on Gehl track loaders is an exclusive feature that saves on time and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to bring the Mani-Tour to Apple Farm Service,” said Lou D’Alesio, fleet and key account specialist, Manitou Group. “This event provides a great opportunity to meet directly with Manitou and Gehl representative and demo a variety of telescopic loaders, skid and track loaders, articulated loaders, and attachments.”

The open house, free lunch, prize giveaways, and coupons for up to $1,500 off their next Manitou purchase. For more information about the MANI-TOUR or Apple Farm Service, visit AppleFarmService.com/ManiTour or call 937-526-4851.