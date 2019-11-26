Arcanum Christmas festivities

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Business Association is excited to announce the third annual “Christmas in the Village & Horse Parade” on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. located at 310 N. Main St., Arcanum.

“Arcanum is one of Ohio’s best kept secrets, a quaint, small town nestled in the heart of Ohio’s agricultural belt with a variety of unique, small business owners and a community that cares”, according to Jason Blackburn, chairman of the parade. “The event will have family-friendly events throughout the day for young to old to enjoy.”

New this year will be the Little Miss & Mr. Jingle Bell Pageant starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Arcanum Field House, 310 N. Main St. Contestants will be competing in two age groups: 3-5 years old and 6-10 years old. The costume theme this year will be Winter Wonderland. Think outside the box and be creative. Check-in will take place at 9 a.m. in the gym at the Arcanum Field House. Contestants must be pre-registered to participate. All entry forms must be received by Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Please email barnailz@yahoo.com for a registration form or call Amber Rinehart at 937-286-8330.

Trophies will be awarded to the first and second runners up in each age group. The Little Misses and Little Misters will be awarded a crown, sash and trophy. The top three in each age group are invited to ride in the Christmas Horse Parade at 7 p.m. the same evening; a horse drawn carriage will be provided (one parent per child must ride along).

A Cutest Baby Photo Contest will also be held at the pageant. One photo of your little one who is of current age of newborn to 24 months, (size 5×7 or 8×10) can be turned into the pageant staff in the Arcanum Field House gym between 9-9:30 a.m. along with an entry form. Three different awards will be given: Most Photogenic, Cutest Smile, Most Original. All babies are welcome to participate in the parade of babies (Moms can walk them down the red carpet) in between the two age groups participating in the pageant.

They will also have live bands performing in the Arcanum Field House all day from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The entertainment schedule includes:

11-11:45 a.m. – Melody Line; noon-1 p.m. – Noah Back; 1-2:30 p.m. – The Green De Villes; and 3-5 p.m. the band Hey There Morgan from Dayton. There will be food trucks from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. that will offer many selections to choose from. The food trucks will be in the Arcanum Field House parking lot.

From noon until 4 p.m. will be an ice sculptor carving festive creations, free pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids to enjoy.

In the Scout House from 3-5 p.m. will be the opportunity to create a Christmas craft that the kids can take home. Beginning at 5 p.m., will be the Candy Cane Hunt in Ivestor Park complete with prizes for every child. This is a very exciting activity for the children to find the hidden candy canes throughout the park. Each candy cane is numbered and they can be redeemed for over prizes in the Scout House after the hunt sponsored by the Arcanum Business Association.

The evening highlight will be the Christmas Horse Parade beginning at 7 p.m. to officially welcome Santa to the village of Arcanum. The parade will feature over 50 horse and carriages, wagons, ponies, individual riders and motorized vehicles all decorated with festive Christmas lights. The parade will travel from the baseball diamonds on Sycamore Street, to George Street and to Main Street in Arcanum. Ivestor Park has been decorated by several volunteers, local students from Arcanum, community organizations and local businesses with over 25,000 Christmas lights and decorations headed up by Chris Guilerman. After the parade, the children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa in the Scout House. Also, horse and carriage rides will be available before & after the parade and will travel through the park and downtown area.

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this event,” Blackburn said. “Family-friendly activities, live bands to enjoy, Christmas pageant, amazing food, Christmas lights, horse parade and more – it’s going to be a great day for the whole family to enjoy and we hope you can come join us in Arcanum!”

Confirmed food trucks & more information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/533547730852847/ or search Christmas in the Village & Horse Parade on Facebook or go to www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and go to events tab.