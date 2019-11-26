Do Good Restaurant/Ministry opening

OSGOOD — Karen Homan is excited about the opening of the Do Good Restaurant and Ministries.

The open house for this non-profit establishment will take place this Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The open house will be from noon to 5 p.m. both days with free samples and tours available to the community. It is open to the public.

Yes, the three-story building is up on the site of the former Silver Spur establishment in Osgood. Groundbreaking for the new structure took place in October 2018.

“We couldn’t get everything done in time,” Homan said. “We had hoped to be open in October.”

She thinks it’s “pretty beautiful.”

“It’s close to what the Holy Spirit showed me,” said Homan, who said early on that God had spoken to her about this project two years ago.

Homan was concerned about how the community would perceive that she was led by the Holy Spirit, but she’s finding all is well.

The community, she said, has been receptive to this idea.

“The community has been wonderful,” Homan said. “Some have come to help. The town is so accommodating and helpful in getting things in place.”

She estimates she has had close to 100 volunteers.

The tips from the meal served there will be given to families in need, she said.

“Our first family may be that of burn victim Andy Monnin, 27, who is married with a daughter,” she said. “People will know where our tips go to help our fellow man.”

As noted before, there are three stories in the building with restrooms on each floor, and there is even an elevator.

The basement, she said, will be used for ministries…. free tutoring for those in grades K-12, Bible study and some exercise classes. The project also includes ministries for babies, health and wellness as well as the Hoor Meal Ministry for which there would be no charge beyond a freewill offering.

“Maybe after the first of the year, we will have free health services,” Honan said. “We are making baby blankets and some bonnets for anybody from Greenville, Coldwater, St. Marys or Sidney.”

Ministries will be housed in the basement and will be free to the public with funding coming from profits of the restaurant.

On the second floor, there is dining area and an abstract mural of the Last Supper, created by Cera Marie, originally from Maria Stein.

“You can sit here and relax here,” Homan said, seated at a table near the mural. “You’ll feel He speaks.”

In the commercial kitchen, there is a dishwasher that has been donated by Hobart. The chefs are Alicia Vanderpool and Tina Burks and the sous-chef is Cindy Giere.

She said, “As more funds come in, He’ll tell me what to have.”

She did note that there will be an nativity night the first week in December to re-enact the Christmas scene.

“We have costumes that are so authentic made by Hattie Knapke of Versailles,” said Homan. “She made all the shepherds’ costumes.”

The business restaurant/mission will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

“We will be closed Sunday, the day of the Lord,” she said.

She said Garman and Miller donated all its architectural services to the project, and noted that Matt Quinter of Bauman Construction was general contractor.

“The color tones are a true inspiration,” said Homan, who will be turning 56 on Dec. 19.

Homan, who grew up in Osgood as Karen Arling, now lives in Cassella with her husband, Jay, whom she married 35 years ago. They were 1982 classmates from Marion Local High School.

“It’s only a 12-minute drive here,” said Homan, who has four children and 13 grandchildren. “We’re crop farmers. I just thought I’d be mom and grandma at this point in my life. I am just trying to do as He asks….be obedient. I’m doing this all of His glory, honor and praise. It’s nothing about me. It’s all about Him. I’m doing his leg work; He’s doing it all.”

This week’s opening will be followed up by a a couple of soft openings with probably a grand opening in January.

“Come in for coffee, friendship and fellowship,” she invited.

Karen Homan sits at one of the tables at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, which will be the scene of an open house Friday and Saturday. The Last Supper mural is a concersation piece behind her. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_DOGOOD-LAST-SUPPER.jpg Karen Homan sits at one of the tables at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, which will be the scene of an open house Friday and Saturday. The Last Supper mural is a concersation piece behind her. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com The Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is located in Osgood on the site of the former Silver Spur establishment. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_DO-GOOD-EXTERIOR.jpg The Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is located in Osgood on the site of the former Silver Spur establishment. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

