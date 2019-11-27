Women in STEMM Expo at ESCC

PIQUA – Over 300 students ranging from sixth to 12th grade engaged in a day of learning and fun at Edison State Community College on Nov. 15, for the 14th annual Women in STEMM Expo. The daylong program is designed to help boost the interest of young women in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medical (STEMM) career fields.

The women were welcomed to campus by Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson, who encouraged them to take into consideration the many different career paths that will be featured throughout the day.

“There’s nothing that you can’t do when looking to your future,” said Larson.

“There are many businesses here today. They know you are talented, bright, and creative, and that you can work as a team. These are the skills that they are seeking. They are here to work with you, they are here to inspire you, and they are here to recruit you. Believe it or not, as young as you are, they would love to have your talent working in their business and propelling them forward.”

While on campus, each of the girls chose three breakout sessions to attend in the morning with topics ranging from crime scene investigation, medical lab technology, and information technology to chemistry, engineering, and mathematics.

Many of the day’s sessions focused on topics that are relevant in the girls’ daily lives. “Budgeting is Like Life–You Can Prepare, But Surprises Happen,” led by Minster Bank employees tested participants’ math and accounting skills as they prepared for budgeting surprises that could occur in their lifetime.

A total of 18 breakout sessions were available throughout the morning, including a veterinary technology session that showcased both furry and not-so-furry animal ambassadors. The session was led by Edison State Veterinary Technology Assistant Professor Elizabeth Bingham alongside representatives from Brukner Nature Center. Participants had the opportunity to explore veterinary medicine and learn about the unique differences between humans and various species.

The afternoon portion of the event was dedicated to STEMM career demonstrations and included over 20 tables with area businesses for students to visit to learn more about various career fields.

At the end of the event, a winning photo entry from the Women in STEMM Expo Photo Contest was announced. To enter the photo contest, participants were asked to dress the part and set the scene as they photographed themselves in a STEMM career. A total of 35 students entered the contest, and the first-place winner received a laptop with accessories.

Representatives from Amateur Radio Association, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Collins Aerospace, Crown Equipment Corporation, Edison State Community College, Emerson, FASTLANE–University of Dayton Research Institute, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Inventor’s Council of Dayton, LORD Corporation, Midmark, Minster Bank, Premier Health, Premier Health Learning Institute, Ohio State University–Miami County Extension Office, Premier Health Nurse Practitioners, Second National Bank, Scott Family McDonalds, Sheet Metal Workers Local 24 Dayton Area JATC, Speedway, Inc., and Xcel Sports Medicine provided their expertise for the day’s break-out sessions and interactive career demonstrations.