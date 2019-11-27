MAC Scholastic Bowl champion

COLDWATER – The 2019-2020 Mercer Savings Bank MAC Scholastic Bowl was hosted by Coldwater High School on Nov. 18. The 31st annual tournament was sponsored by Mercer Savings Bank and coordinated by Wendi Moorman, Gifted Programs Coordinator, Mercer County ESC. Students competed by providing answers to questions in all subject areas. Coldwater coach Matt Lange and his team were the local hosts for this year’s MAC Scholastic Bowl.

The MAC Scholastic League is a program that promotes academic recognition. The league includes the Midwest Athletic Conference Schools of Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Marion Local, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Parkway, St. Henry and Versailles.

Representing the Mercer Savings Bank, Joe Faller presented prize money to the top five teams. The Versailles High School Scholastic Team, coached by Margie Treon, won first place and received a $200 award. Team members are Alex Grilliot, Kennedy Hughes, Emily McClure, Jenna McClure and Sam Stachler.

The second place award of $150 went to the Coldwater High School team, coached by Matt Lange. The third place award of $100 went to the Minster High School team, coached by Marianne Bruns. The St. Henry High School team, coached by Tom Marchal placed fourth and the New Bremen High School team, coached by Theresa Newbright took fifth place.