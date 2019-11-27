WHC Foundation continues support

GREENVILLE – Wayne HealthCare Foundation has once again provided a grant to Empowering Darke County Youth to support its academic services to Darke County Youth. Making the presentation to Greenville Program Coordinator Kay Sloat was Foundation Director Lauren Henry. This is the Foundation’s third year of support for Empowering students.

The Wayne HealthCare Foundation actively supports a healthy Darke County community, and understands the need for healthy minds as well as healthy bodies. The Foundation support will be used for both.

Empowering Darke County Youth conducts After School Tutoring programs in Greenville and Ansonia, and Summer Tutoring at Edison State Community College and the Greenville Public Library. Empowering also partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters twice a month to make its unique mentoring services available to the children who would benefit from them. Since 2016, Empowering Darke County Youth has worked over 16,000 hours with more than 600 students throughout Darke County.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing year around tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.