Thanksgiving dinner continues to grow

UNION CITY, Ind. – The high school gym was packed once again Tuesday evening for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner – hosted by Wesley United Methodist Church and the Union City Jr./Sr. High School.

The event started nearly 15 years ago when members of the church, including the current organizer Jamie Kerns, looked to find away to bring their small community together while sharing the love of God.

As the event continued to grow in numbers each year, the church partnered with the school four years ago to accommodate the attendance and even draw in more from surrounding communities.

Kerns estimated between 800 and 1,000 people were on-hand for this year’s dinner…from those helping serve and others there to eat and enjoy the experience. The praise band from the Trinity Lutheran Church in UC helped fill the gymnasium with music while everyone enjoyed their meal and fellowship.

“This year, members of the church went around to tables asking if anyone had any prayer requests and offered up prayers to those in need,” Kerns said. “It is amazing how it continues to get bigger and I think everyone really enjoys themselves.”

The event is made possible from all the volunteers that take a night to donate their time and funding and donations from area sponsors.

