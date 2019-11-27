Arcanum woman killed in crash

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is mourning the tragic loss of Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector (MCEI) Kimra J. Skelton, of Arcanum, following an on-duty traffic crash in Miami County.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 a.m. on Interstate 75 in the city of Troy. MCEI Skelton was parked in a crossover when her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound. The truck, driven by Christopher G. Coorough, 44, of Kettering, traveled off the left side of the road and struck MCEI Skelton’s patrol vehicle. Coorough sustained minor injuries and was later transported to Kettering Medical Center in Troy.

MCEI Skelton, 49, has been a member of the Patrol since October 2005. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The crash remains under investigation.

