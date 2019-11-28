Power Over Parkinson’s set

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to its bi-monthly event for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their families and caregivers.

Power Over Parkinson’s meets to empower, socialize, and learn, and the next class will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

The guest speaker will be Dr. David Schmerler, DO, Movement Disorder Neurologist, Riverhills Neuroscience. The December topic is “Take ON Your OFF Periods, Recognizing OFF Periods in Parkinson’s”. Hear from Parkinson’s experts and learn about Parkinson’s therapy for OFF periods.

The Power Over Parkinson’s session will also be led by Shannon Condon, M.A. CCC-SLP and Dr. Gina Boerger, PT, DPT. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hopes to offer positive resources to people with Parkinson’s and their families and caregivers.

This is a free class. Dinner will be provided compliments of Acorda Therapeutics and will be served at 4 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 4:30 p.m. Please note change of venue to the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall to accommodate higher attendance.

Seating is limited, so RSVPs are strongly encouraged. To RSVP, contact Stephen Winner at Versailles Rehab at 937-526-0112 or send email to pdpartners.oh@gmail.com.

If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab’s Power Over Parkinson’s or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.