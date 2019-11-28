GREENVILLE – The Butterflies Junior Garden Club decorated a tree at the Garst Museum in preparation for the museum’s holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 to 4 p.m. Their theme is “Home for the Holidays”. The girls selected poinsettia burlap fabric flowers, red and frosted cream ornaments, ornaments with a ‘home’ theme and driftwood hangers. The special highlight was a tree topper cardboard home with pine cone bracts on the home roof constructed by Kim Cromwell, co leader of the club. Members are Alivia Addis, Brianna Fellers, Callee Moore and Saige Fellers.

Courtesy photo