PCDL waiving fines

EATON – Visit any Preble County District Library branch from Dec. 1-29 to donate to the local homeless shelter or food banks and the library will waive your fines.

All PCDL branches will accept personal-sized toiletry items such as toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, shower gel, wash cloths, shampoo, and non-perishable food items such as canned goods. If you don’t have fines, you can still donate and ask that your donation be put toward someone else’s fines. Each item is worth $1 in fines waived.

Donation dollar amounts will not be applied toward lost/damaged items or collection fees. For a full donation list or to learn more about Supplies for Fines, go to www.bit.ly/pcdl-sff.