DCCA presents VoicePlay to schools

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present famed a cappella group VoicePlay at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12 for junior high students from all local public schools.

In addition to performing several musical numbers, members of the quintet will talk of the experiences leading to their success as a group and as individuals following their dreams. “Learning how VoicePlay creates a fully orchestrated sound with just the voices of five incredibly talented individuals will fascinate the youngsters, and then listening and watching as the group produces the exciting full range of music that is their trademark will entertain as it inspires the students to realistically plan for following their dreams as well,” commented David Warner, DCCA Artistic Director.

According to Warner, VoicePlay originally gained fame as a finalist on season four of NBC’s The Sing-Off. VoicePlay members are Earl Elkins, Jr. Eli Jacobson, J. None, Geoff Castelucci, and Layne Stein, who have trod diverse paths to reach their musical goals and who each bring unique talent to the group. Warner pointed out the quintet’s inventive and often hilarious on-stage antics complement their ability to channel a full array of musical landscapes, and delights audiences of all ages from all over the world.

DCCA’s Arts in Education series presents high quality artists who perform for students in all grades of each local school district. Sponsors of DCCA’s A.I.E. programming are Bach to Rock, Richard Baker, Greenville Federal, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Gordon Orthodontics, Greenville Technology, Inc.,

The Mandy Green Fund, Edison State Community College, Ramco, Wayne Health Care, Jordan Insurance Agency, the John R. and Miriam Knick Fund of the Darke County Foundation, the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust, and the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Trust. DCCA membership contributions also help support A.I.E., as do all local school districts.

This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council and the Crane Group. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

DCCA is also presenting VoicePlay in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., as a special event celebrating the holiday season. Tickets for that show are $30 (students half price), and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org, or at the door if any remain by show time. Arts in Education presentations are free and open to the public; performance times are scheduled in cooperation with the schools. Contact DCCA for more information.