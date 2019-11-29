Phelan offers internship, scholarship

VERSAILLES – Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles, is offering a joint internship and scholarship in memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. The award is open to current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Applicants must be majoring in business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management, and must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31.

The award includes a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles, plus a scholarship of up to $5,000, with the opportunity to renew the following year. The recipient will be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2020. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.