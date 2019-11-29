COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy Support Group for widows and widowers of all ages will hold their its meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 West Main St., Coldwater. Jeanette Etzler, owner and chef at Gourmet Gatherings in St. Henry, will be doing a cooking demonstration of delicious treats that will be served at our Christmas Party that will follow.

There will be games and an optional $10 gift exchange.

For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.