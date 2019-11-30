Donation made to Blue Star Mothers

GREENVILLE – As part of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club’s (DCRWC) recognition of President Trump’s designation of November as Veterans and Military Families Month, members contributed items for the Blue Star Mothers “Holiday Hugs” project.

“Even though our November meeting was cancelled, we were still able to collect quite a lot of supplies for the Blue Star Mothers’ Holiday Hugs project. It is such a wonderful program, we were happy to help,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC president.

Due to the early snow storm, the club’s November meeting was cancelled. However, members brought their donations to the Quarter Auction held to benefit the Darke County Veterans Washington D.C. Trip.

DCRWC members not only donated supplies, but several members traveled to Eaton to help at the packing party where the Christmas gift boxes were assembled and made ready for mailing.

