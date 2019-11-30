December blood drives announced

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County will help boost the holiday season blood supply by offering several community blood drives during the month of December. Everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through Jan. 4 will receive the knit Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The holiday season is a challenging time of year for maintaining the blood supply at area hospitals. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you can.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The following local blood drives are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Teddy Bears & Friends for Wayne HealthCare Patients, Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville, 12:30–6:30 p.m., Sponsored by Darke County Lions Clubs of Arcanum, Gettysburg, and Pitsburg. Registered donors sign a gift tag, attach it to a new stuffed animal and the stuffed animals are taken to Wayne HealthCare to be given out to patients during the holiday season.

Thursday, Dec. 19 – Bradford High School, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford, 3–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Bradford High School

Saturday, Dec. 21 – Tri-Village Rescue, 320 North Main, New Madison, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Tri-Village Rescue

Monday, Dec. 23 – Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 13495 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road just outside of North Star, 2:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Saint Paul Lutheran Church

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.