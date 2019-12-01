GREENVILLE – Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, 1401 N. Broadway, Greenville, will be hosting its Festival of Trees and Holiday Party beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Join Brookdale on Dec. 11-14 and experience the twinkling lights and beautiful decorations of the holiday season at Brookdale Senior Living Festival of Trees. See their trees and wreaths, all custom decorated by local businesses and organizations, that will be up for silent auction. Stop by and bid on your favorite. The winner will be announced on Dec. 14.

All donations will benefit the Darke County Cancer Association.

Hours are 6:30-8 p.m., Dec. 11; 2-7 p.m., Dec. 12; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 13; and noon to 2 p.m., Dec. 14.

Don’t miss their Holiday Open House on Dec. 11 and enjoy festive appetizers, great entertainment and tours of their beautiful community. The open house will be held from 6:30-8 p.m.