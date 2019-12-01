Christmas hymn sing planned

UNION CITY – For the 89th year, the Cecilian Music Club of Union City, IN/OH will present the Christmas Hymn Sing on Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 117 N. Franklin St., Union City, Ohio.

Small ensembles, both vocal and instrumental, as well as individuals sharing their talent will present the wonderful sounds of the Advent and Christmas season. You will have the opportunity to join singing some of the beautiful carols celebrating the beauty of Christmas.

Come and enjoy this annual celebration of the beginning of the Advent with your friends and neighbors. Celebrate joy and the love of God in the birth of His son, Jesus Christ.