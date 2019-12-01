Library hosts Holiday Open House

GREENVILLE – On Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Greenville Public Library will host the annual Friends of the Library cookie extravaganza and Holiday Open House. There will be tables-long offerings of every kind of Christmas cookie imaginable, live holiday music, special books for sale, and two new treats for the kids.

The schedule: from 10-10:30 a.m. and again from noon-12:30 p.m. kids can meet the Grinch up-close and personal. Also, from 11-11:30 a.m. and again from 1-1:30 p.m. a hilarious holiday puppet show will be presented by the GPL Puppeteers. Don’t miss these fun events.

The Friends are a volunteer group of staunch supporters of the Library whose generosity allows us to go above and beyond what the budget can cover: extra items, the summer reading entertainment, authors nights, and much more. Shop their continuous book sale on the second floor for like-new volumes. They make great gifts.