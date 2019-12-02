Y hosts Breakfast with Santa

DARKE COUNTY – The Y’s fifth annual Breakfast with Santa is Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s event will take place in Greenville, beginning at 8 a.m. and with serving until 11 a.m.

In past years, upwards of 150 people have attended the event, which features a pancake and sausage breakfast, holiday-themed crafts and games, story time with Mrs. Claus, and a visit with Santa. Remember to bring your camera for photos with Santa.

Tickets for this event are $5 for children and $7 for adults. Ticket includes breakfast and children’s activities. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the YMCA Welcome Center or at the YMCA Child Development Center, or at the door, space permitting.

New this year, the Y’s Child Development Center is hosting its first vendor/craft show in conjunction with Breakfast with Santa to make a Christmas Extravaganza! The Y hopes to provide an opportunity for local artists to showcase their arts, crafts and products. The vendor/craft show is open to the public and admittance is free and separate from Breakfast with Santa. Crafts include handmade home décor, jewelry, gifts, candy, sweets and snacks, stocking stuffers and baby items, and vendors include Thirty One, Pink Zebra, Crossroads Couture, Usborne books, Norwex, Young Living Essential Oils, and more. The vendor/craft show will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information about this event, contact the YMCA at 548-3777.