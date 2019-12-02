DCCA receives funds

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) has been selected to receive funding from Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest, generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts with additional contributions from the Ohio Arts Council and the Crane Group.

Arts Midwest Touring Fund engages people in meaningful experiences with the fine arts of dance, music, theater, and other performing arts forms. Inter-state touring and the engagement of professional artists is central to the work of Arts Midwest.

Arts Midwest Executive Director David J. Fraher says, “Arts Midwest is proud to support Darke County Center for the Arts in their upcoming engagement of VoicePlay. Arts events like this not only provide uplifting experiences for audiences, they also create meaningful jobs for those employed in the arts industry – thus amplifying the effectiveness of our funding.”

Darke County Center for the Arts will present award-winning a cappella quintet VoicePlay in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14; this special holiday event begins at 8 p.m. “Their hilarious on-stage theatrics and amazing musical skills combine to create inventive, unique, and memorable performances; that probably explains why our audience demanded that we bring VoicePlay back to our community,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “This holiday concert is like no other, but without doubt will inspire the joy of the season and spread holiday cheer,” he stated.

Tickets for the VoicePlay Holiday Concert are $30, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. If any remain by show time, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Patrons are reminded that parking is now available at the new St. Clair Memorial Hall parking lot, which can be entered from Armstrong Street and Central Avenue.

For more information on ArtsMidwest please visit www.artsmidwest.org.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information on their 2019-2020 Kaleidoscope season and to purchase tickets, contact the DCCA Office at (937) 547-0908 or visit their website at DarkeCountyArts.org.