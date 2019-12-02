Greenville BPW Club to feature Fish Pantry

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club will host their monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Brethren Retirement Community’s Brick Room.

The meeting will be hosted by the Christmas committee with Desteni Mason, chair and committee members Kristina Heath, Angie DeGideo, Holly Lovely, and Maria Moore. In the spirit of Christmas giving, the guest speaker for the meeting will be Kristy Cutarelli, director of the Fish Pantry. The club will collect canned goods and non-perishable items as well as taking up a collection for a special family in the community due to the loss of a family member.

The meeting will be the last chance to purchase ‘Super Raffle’ tickets for a chance to win one of five great prizes. All proceeds will go towards the club’s scholarship fund and the winners will be drawn at the meeting. You do not need to be present to win.

Prizes are: a 14-karat white gold necklace and earrings with crystals (Weiland Jewelers), a 39” Element Smart TV (Performance Mortgage), a KitchenAid 5-speed blender (KitchenAid), $100 package of dining Gift cards (Deb and Gene Niekamp) or a relaxation massage (Escape Spa).

Tickets are $2 each or 6 for $10. Super Raffle tickets are still available at Merle Norman, 309 S. Broadway, Greenville or by contacting Debbie Niekamp at 419/305-2178 or any Greenville BPW Club member.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. For reservations please contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by noon on Monday, December 9th. . The cost for dinner is $12. Also see the club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club for more information.

Photo – Kristy Cutarelli