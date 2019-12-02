Edison students address topic of bullying

GREENVILLE — Six “Fundamentals of Communication” students at Edison State Community College, Darke County Campus, will offer a presentation addressing the issues of bullying on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Public Library.

Students Jordan Seaman, William Weaver, Maggie Bankson, Isabel Shaw, Kaitlyn Schmidt and Asia Sykes will talk about the different types of bullying, its impact on victims, and different ways to address the problem. The program is a culmination of 16 weeks of preparation in public speaking, research, and teamwork.

While statistics may vary, all sources agree bullying is a major problem in the U.S. For instance, one national anti-bullying site reports that 90 percent of fourth through eighth graders report being victims of bullying, with more than 3.2 million victims reported every year. Approximately 160,000 teens skip school daily due to bullying, and one in 10 will eventually drop out of school.

Surveys done in three Edison State communications classrooms indicate nearly two-thirds of the students have been bullied, about a third have actually participated in bullying, and almost without exception students have observed bullying (referred to as bystanders).

What are the harmful effects of bullying? Why does it happen? What can victims and bystanders do about it? These are just a few of the questions the Edison State team hopes to address. Registration not required.