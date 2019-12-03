JT’s Brew & Grill sponsors Empowering fundraiser

GREENVILLE – JT’s Brew & Grill sponsored its second Empowering Darke County Youth fundraiser of 2019 recently, nearly doubling its financial support for the year. Any patron eating lunch or dinner at JT’s the last day of October had a percentage of their check donated to Empowering programs.

Presenting the check to Chelsea Jones, Empowering Assistant Program & Volunteer Coordinator, was Trisha Hill, Manager of JT’s Brew & Grill, Greenville. JT’s has two locations, its second one in St. Marys. Both locations are active in offering community service opportunities to their communities.

“This is a great opportunity for our programs to get financial support,” said Bob Robinson, Executive Director. “We sent flyers to parents and caregivers and promoted JT’s through Facebook. The weather was horrible that day, but everyone still came out for us. We can’t thank Trish, JT’s and its patrons enough for their continued support of our efforts.”

Empowering Darke County Youth currently provides academic help to 117 students from four Darke County school districts. Since the organization was formed, Empowering has worked more than 16,000 hours with over 700 students throughout the county.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.

Anyone wishing to help Empowering in its mission, please message on Facebook or send an email to empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.