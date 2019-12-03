Modern Woodman gives donation

GREENVILLE – Modern Woodmen of America made a generous donation to the Darke County Friends of the Shelter. The organization pledged to match the revenues of the sixth annual Scentral Park 5K that was held April 20 at the Darke County Fairgrounds up to a certain amount.

The Darke County Friends of the Shelter, a 501c3 organization, thank the Modern Woodmen of America for their generous donation. Modern Woodmen of America is a member-owned fraternal financial services organization.

Since 1883, Modern Woodmen of America has brought people together, supporting families and strengthening communities nationwide. Modern Woodmen of America – touching lives, securing futures.