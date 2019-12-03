Food safety exam scheduled

GREENVILLE – Don’t have the time to sit through a Level 2 Food Safety Training?

Can’t find one near you? Ohio State Extension, Darke County has the answer.

OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of Level 2 Food Safety training which meets all ODH requirements. You can complete the online course at your own speed and at a time that works for you. Once training is completed, you will take a proctored certification exam at OSU Extension, Darke County.

The next examination date is Friday, Dec. 13, 1-3 p.m. There are only five seats remaining. The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 9. There will also be an examination on Jan. 21, 1-3 p.m. with a registration deadline of Dec. 30. The exam will be held at the OSU Extension Office, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

For more information, contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215 or email at scammahorn.5@osu.edu.