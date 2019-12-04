FM NHS holds induction

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe High School is pleased to announce the new members of the National Honor Society for the 2019-2020 school year. Franklin Monroe and the more than 16,000 chapters in schools across the nation strive to give practical meaning to the Society’s standards of scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

These four ideals have been considered as the basis for the new member’s selection into the Franklin Monroe National Honor Society Chapter. Students are not inducted simply because of a high academic average. The FM National Honor Society strives to recognize the total student – one who excels in scholarship, service, leadership, and character. This year FM NHS inducted 18 students and three honorary members.

Students inducted include Isaac Shellabarger, Nathaniel Davis, Ethan Fee, Dean Sease, Matilda Earwood, Rileigh Vance, Parker Schaar, Micah Stacy, Stella Shellabarger, Alyssa Suter, Jarod Hegemier, Tristen Collins, Danielle Robinson, Riley Berry, Josie Patrick, Janessa Koffer, Allyce Bond, and Chloe Henninger.

Honorary members are Sydney Howell, Kelly Moody and Abbey Moore.