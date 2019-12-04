NMPL plans open house

NEW MADISON – The Friends of New Madison Public Library invite all to attend their annual Christmas Open House at the Library on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

They will celebrate throughout the day with homemade cookies and punch beginning at 10 a.m. From 3-5:30 p.m., local musician, Eric Smith, will return with Sounds of the Season to brighten your day. At 5:30 p.m. the Board of Trustees will be honoring their Phyllis Cole Dubbs Library Service Award Recipient for 2019, RoseMary Tomb.

Bring the family in to celebrate and stock up on books, magazines, movies, and music for the holiday season. Visit www.mynmpl.org, like them on Facebook, follow them on Pinterest and Instagram for more information on programming throughout the year.