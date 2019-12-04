Lowe’s donates lights for park islands

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Greenville City Parks recognizes the Greenville Lowe’s Store for their generous donation of Christmas lights for the two islands in the city park.

The Friends group just completed the restoration of Little Turtle Island and had hoped to have enough funds left to decorate both islands for the holiday season. Unfortunately, due to some additional restoration expenses, they did not have any money left for holiday decorations this year.

The group contacted Tiffany Thompson, Lowes store manager, and asked if Lowe’s would be interested in helping with the holiday decorations. “We were overjoyed by their willingness to help with this,” stated Friends member, Debbie Nisonger. “They basically said, let us know what you need, and they donated it.”

In addition to Lowe’s support for the project, the Friends thank the Greenville Street Department for installing all the lights. Be sure to drive through the park and enjoy this beautiful light display made possible by Lowe’s, Greenville Street Dept. and Friends of the Greenville City Parks.