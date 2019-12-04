Rammel’s capstone highlighted

VERSAILLES – Evan Rammel is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program and has been selected as the capstone highlight student of the month. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in its eighth year of existence. Rammel is the son of Keith and Paula Rammel of North Star.

Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School junior and senior students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Rammel started working at Pohl Transportation, Inc. in the summer of 2019 as he was going into his senior year and has continued to work throughout his senior year. Pohl Transportation, Inc. is a family owned and operated company based out of Versailles.

He is employed in the shop at Pohl Transportation, Inc. and is training to become a diesel mechanic. Evan is supervised by Dan Borchers, Shop Supervisor at Pohl Transportation Inc and Dan said that “Evan is timely and working all scheduled days. Evan is eager to learn and comes with a great attitude. Evan is a good asset to Pohl Transportation.” His primary roles at Pohl Transportation Shop include: servicing trucks and trailers, tracking shop inventory, cleaning out trucks, moving drivers to different trucks and cleaning the shop. After graduation Evan plans to attend a technical school in diesel mechanics and become a full time employee at Pohl Transportation.

This year, a record 37 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.