ESCC offers banking fundamentals

GREENVILLE – The Edison State Community College Campus at Greenville will now offer a Principles of Banking course to support an in-demand career field. The course will be held on Thursday evenings, starting in the spring semester on Jan. 13, 2020.

The principles of banking course will provide students with an in-depth study of the banking system, deposit accounts, lending, personal financial planning, money and interest, negotiable instruments, mortgages, commercial lending, security and ethics, and the role of banking in today’s economy.

“We want entry-level banking or finance employees to know about this course offering because this is a great opportunity for them to receive additional training and advance in their current role. This is also an excellent opportunity for people who are interested in entering this locally in-demand career field,” said Rhonda Rich, Coordinator of Regional Campus Career Pathway Advising.

Successful completion of this course will result in the awarding of three credit hours, which may be applied to an Associate of Applied Business degree in Banking, a Banking certificate, or a Banking Fundamentals short-term technical certificate. All of these degree and certification options may be completed at the Campus at Greenville, utilizing a combination of in-class and online coursework.

For more information or to register for the principles of banking course, call Edison State at Greenville at 937-548-5546.