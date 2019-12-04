GHS. vocal music Christmas concert set

GREENVILLE – The GHS Vocal Music Holiday Concert, “Spirit of the Season” is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. Auditorium doors and the ticket booth will open at 6:30 p.m. that evening.

The concert will begin with “Spirit of the Season” and “Christmas Carol Jamboree,” featuring the Wavaires. The Girls Glee will perform “A Song of Santa- Christmas Medley” and Collage will be performing “Santa Baby,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Concert Choir will also perform “His Name Shall Be,” “Arrival” and “Noel! Noel!”

The Wavaires will be opening the second half of the show with “Falala,” “Frosty and the Hand Jive” and “North Pole Rock n’ Roll.”

Various solo and small group holiday favorites will be performed between the large choirs.

To conclude the performance, the Wavaires will perform “Carol of the Bells,” followed by the combined choirs singing “Silent Night.”

The grand finale will feature the GHS Orchestra, under the direction of JR Price and GHS Choral Alumni performing the “Hallelujah Chorus,” with guest accompanist Terri Fryman.

Tickets for the show on Dec. 17 are available online by visiting ghsvocalmusicboosters.seatyourself.biz. Pre-sale tickets are $4 for students/school faculty and $6 for adults.

Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase the night of the show in the ticket booth at Memorial Hall. All seats purchased at the door the night of the show are $8. Please purchase your tickets online to guarantee a better seat selection and lower admission cost.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge. Christopher Andres is the Vocal Music Accompanist. Be sure to like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the G.H.S. Vocal Music program and other events.