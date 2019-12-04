Vision Center 2.0 opens

GREENVILLE – On Wednesday morning, Greenville Walmart held a celebration to reopen its Vision Center. The location at the front of the store was closed in early November to make way for the Vision Center 2.0 project. Greenville became one of a handful of stores to offer the new Vision Center.

Tim Goodwin, who represents optical from the home office and works on special projects, welcomed associates and visitors to the grand opening. “We are very excited we got to pick Greenville as one of our locations. Today, we are opening locations number three, four and five.”

According to Goodwin, there will be a new assortment of products in the Vision Center 2.0 stores that can’t be found at any of their other stores.

The Vision Center associates continued to work throughout the remodeling process to serve their customers and Goodwin proudly shared that all of the center’s associates have been with Walmart for more than 17 years. To prepare for the opening of the new center, all of the associates were given additional training.

Tracy Saunders, market manager, said, “I feel like two things every time I come to the building. I’m either apologizing because I’m pulling your store manager somewhere else or I’m congratulating you. I’m incredibly impressed with all of the things you continue to do at the store. What a great honor to have something like this – knowing there are only a few in the region.”

Saunders admitted it was a challenging time of the year to complete this project, “But it is great reflection of all things that you continue to do here. You are ambassadors, not just to our customers and the community, but giving back and moving the store in an incredible direction.”

Goodwin added, “It is definitely challenging when we close the entire operation and we don’t do that very often. We did that in these sites and worked with the associates and our doctor partners. We appreciate your due diligence during that time. We are definitely impressed with the great new look.”

Walmart associates and Dr. Mark Beach cut the ribbon on the store's new Vision Center.

Walmart holds ribbon cutting to open center