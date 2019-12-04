Martin earns Conservation Medal

GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) presented Greenville Parks Naturalist Mandy Martin with the NSDAR Conservation Medal at Tuesday night’s Darke County Parks Friends and Volunteers Christmas Carry-in.

Held at the Nature Center, the surprise presentation was made following the meal.

“We are awarding this medal to Mandy for her devotion, passion and continuous efforts in educating others in conservation and natural history,” said Debbie Nisonger, corresponding secretary of the local DAR. “Our chapter is dedicated to historical preservation, promotion of education and encouragement of patriotic endeavor. We focus on the mission areas of DAR by encouraging members to become involved in these initiatives in our local communities which includes conservation.”

Nisonger went on to say that the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, D.C. promotes conservation by allowing any chapter or state DAR society to recognize an adult with a distinguished volunteer conservation record.

The criteria for issuance include outstanding efforts in wildlife and nature centers; resource management; park establishment; youth leadership; conservation-related media; and education on the college, high school, junior high school middle, school or elementary school level.

The medal recipient had to have at least two recommendations.

Some of the recommendations for Martin were:

• “She is a shining example for this award at several levels. Her passion and devotion to the natural world of education for the Darke County community is unsurpassed.”

• “She has been an integral part of the Darke County Parks’ naturalist staff for over 15 years. Throughout that time, she has proven herself extremely adapt at the education of the community’s youth in all manners of conservation and natural history. She is always searching out ways to ensure programs are engaging, education and beneficial for all participants.”

•”She takes time from her personal schedule to do presentations for groups who request them and gives lots of advice to people who ask her about her work with pollinators, butterflies, etc.”

Also in attendance was Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman, who awarded Martin a certificate of appreciation, which declared Dec. 3, 2019, as “Mandy Martin Day,” on behalf of himself and the other two commissioners, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades.

It was also noted that Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, who was unable to attend, sent a certificate of appreciation to Martin.

“She’s like a daughter to me,” said Roger Van Frank, director of the Darke County Parks. “We’ve had almost 18 years of working together.”

Other guests in the audience included people from Miami County and Martin’s family.

On hand for the presentation of the Conservation Award to Mandy Martin were front row from left to right, DAR member Linda Riley, Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman, Martin and Debbie Nisonger of the DAR; and back row, DAR members Karen Burkett, Sondra King, Shirley Hughes, Helen Wright and Chris Nehrig. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_new-DAR-AWARD-I.jpg On hand for the presentation of the Conservation Award to Mandy Martin were front row from left to right, DAR member Linda Riley, Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman, Martin and Debbie Nisonger of the DAR; and back row, DAR members Karen Burkett, Sondra King, Shirley Hughes, Helen Wright and Chris Nehrig. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

