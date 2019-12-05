December at Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – Need inspiration for holiday decorations? The APL has a book for that. How about a new recipe? The APL has a book for that. Need to make a gift? How about coming up with a new tradition for your family. You can find books for all of those and more. The APL also has a great selection of Christmas movies to check out. Come in to enjoy the holiday decorations while looking for your next great read.

The last StoryTime for the year will be on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. This is a great program for preschoolers and includes stories, songs, and other activities. Also on the 10th will be the last Explorer’s Club in December for kids in grades K-6. This drop-in program meets from 3:45–4:30 p.m., and provides a great time to meet up with friends, have a snack, play games, and more.

The library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. It will also be closed the following Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year.

Patrons can reach the library at 937-692-8484, or visit www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.