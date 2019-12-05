Garst Museum Holiday Open House

GREENVILLE – Garst Museum’s annual Holiday Open House will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend. Everyone can tour the museum and the National Annie Oakley Center at no charge on this one afternoon.

Join them for an afternoon of seasonal music, light refreshments, and beautiful decorations. The museum’s Christmas collection will be used for decorating throughout the museum. Plan to do a little Christmas shopping in the Museum Store as well.