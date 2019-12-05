Wreaths Across America is Dec. 14

GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Greenville Union Cemetery invites everyone to the Wreaths Across America event. This is the second year the cemetery is having this honorable event. There will be approximately 400 wreaths laid, up from last year’s event.

The local ceremony begins at noon at the Greenville Union Cemetery Mausoleum and soldiers section. Local veterans will be representing their branches of service: Craig Jenkison-Army, Don Dietrich-Marine, Christina Eberst Nehring-Air Force, Rich Hadden-Coast Guard, Dave Christian-Navy, Senior Naval Science Instructor Commander Winford Knowles -Merchant Marines, along with Starranne Wise (Army-retired), playing taps. Chris Rehmert (Army) will do the honors presenting the branch ceremonial wreaths to each branch representative.

Also participating in the program will be DAR members Regent Brenda Arnett, Debbie Nisonger, and Chapter Chaplain Karen Burkett, GHS NJROTC, Versailles Color Guard, and Boy Scouts 134 and 373, as well as DAR members and volunteers helping place wreaths.

Immediately following the program, wreaths will be laid at the graves of veterans.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/.