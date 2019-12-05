FM Students of the Month

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe Middle and High School congratulates the following students for being named Student of the Month for November – Quinter Garber, Lexi Olson, Abigail Krauss, and Audrey Cable.

The December Students of the Month are Mason Lair, Libby Fox, Kerri Miller, and Olivia Graves.

The students received a coupon for Vint’s Restaurant as well as some rewards at the school.