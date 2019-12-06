Combating field compaction

SPRINGFIELD – The fall of 2018 and spring of 2019 created some less than ideal conditions for field work leaving many farmers concerned with field compaction. This concern is justified as compaction can significantly reduce yields. Compaction has been a concern for many years as equipment size grows, increasing axle weight.

Researchers have been conducting on-farm trials comparing farming practices to uncover ways farmers can reduce compaction. Comparisons include tires and tracks, equipment size and tillage practices. At the 2020 Precision University, OSU Extension has invited in some of the leading experts from across North America on compaction research and management.

Featured Speakers include: Dr. Scott Shearer -The Ohio State University; Dr. Ian McDonald -Ontario Ministry of Agriculture; Dr. Mark Hanna -Iowa State University; and Dr. Jason Warren -Oklahoma State University.

They have also moved the event to the Champion Center at the Clark County Fairgrounds outside Springfield. This facility allows them to feature equipment demonstrations in a heated environment and enables exhibitors to display the latest in technology from their companies.

Details including online registration and hotel information can be found at go.osu.edu/precisionu. The registration deadline is Jan. 3 and the cost to attend is $50. This includes breakfast, lunch and giveaways.

Sponsors and exhibitors include Camso, Soucy, Green Field Ag, Capstan Ag, Apple Farm Service, Precision Ag Reviews, Ag Info Tech, Mosaic, and Agro Chem.