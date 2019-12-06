Marsh retirement open house

UNION CITY – Citizens State Bank invites all to celebrate the retirement of Gene Marsh, Commercial Relationship Manager at their Union City office. Marsh is the epitome of a community banker and has served Citizens State Bank with distinction for the past 21 years. He will be missed by clients and co-workers alike, and we wish him the very best during his well-deserved retirement.

Marsh’s open house will be held Friday, Jan. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at their Union City location, 202 West Oak St. Stop by to celebrate Gene’s career, and visit for a while.