PTK Honor Society induction

PIQUA – Nine new members were inducted into the Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) during a ceremony on Nov. 20, at the Piqua campus. Each semester, students are invited to join the honor society based on academic criteria.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming.

New inductees include Hannah Allen, of DeGraff, Brett Burnham, of Piqua, Shelley Fisher, of Troy, Conor Fox, of Greenville, Delores Fox, of Greenville, Maurizia Harvey, of New Knoxville, Brittany Robbins, of Qunicy, Jade Schneider, of Piqua, and Rebecca Spencer, of Ludlow Falls.

In his statement to the candidates, Edison State Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Paul Heintz, Jr. talked about how PTK represents excellence. “Your dedication to achieving a degree is evident in your excellent grade point average.”

Dr. Heintz then asked inductees to think about family members, friends, and others who have supported them along the way whether it be through time, effort, finances, patience, or other ways. “I attended Edison State and would not have been able to graduate or be in the position I am today without the support I received from my wife and sons.”

Each semester, the Student Leadership Committee selects a member of the Edison State faculty and staff to honor during the ceremony. This semester, Betty Blue Copy Center Specialist and Erin Reese Assistant Professor of Biology were commended for providing outstanding service to the chapter.

Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters.

For more information about the Edison State chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, email ptk@edisonohio.edu.