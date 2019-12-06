ARCANUM – Students of the Month for November from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and Araya Musselman. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Both were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS. Psczulkoski was nominated because of the effort and service he demonstrates throughout the school community. Musselman also leads through service at AHS. She is a great help to other students in class. She works to make a difference each day. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.

ARCANUM – Students of the Month for November from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and Araya Musselman. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Both were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS. Psczulkoski was nominated because of the effort and service he demonstrates throughout the school community. Musselman also leads through service at AHS. She is a great help to other students in class. She works to make a difference each day. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_AHS-SOM-w.jpg ARCANUM – Students of the Month for November from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and Araya Musselman. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Both were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS. Psczulkoski was nominated because of the effort and service he demonstrates throughout the school community. Musselman also leads through service at AHS. She is a great help to other students in class. She works to make a difference each day. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s. Courtesy photo