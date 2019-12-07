Chamber plans relocation

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Chamber is relocating to 130 Martz St., Suite 5, Greenville, across from the Darke County Fairgrounds.

The Chamber office will close Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 through Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 for the holidays and to relocate.

The Chamber office will be open at the new location beginning Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The Darke County Chamber email addresses and website address will remain the same.

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. They are open Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Office hours are subject to change.