Lawson speaks to Coalition

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Chamber of Commerce recently joined Premier Health and the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County to host a Diversity & Inclusion Workshop at the Brethren Retirement Community. The speaker was Stacey Lawson, PHR, CDM, SHRM-SCP, vice president of Human Resources Operations, Premier Health.

As stewards of the public good, all organizations, regardless of mission, are called on to embrace and celebrate our common humanity, and the inherent worth of all people. In doing so, we must also acknowledge that a climate of growing intolerance and inequity is a challenge to our values and ideals. Divisions along economic, racial, religious, and political lines have created an increasingly polarized society in need of healing. And the complex issues and dynamics at the intersection of race, class, gender, and sexuality call for deeper thinking as we seek to understand each other.

During her presentation, Lawson identified a common and inclusive definition for diversity while also, differentiating between diversity and inclusion; discussed stereotypes, how they get started and provided a common framework for addressing them; and, reviewed the leader’s role in creating a culture that embraces diversity and inclusion and practical tips that leaders at all levels can use to engage staff to improving the employee experience. She provided an actionable framework and template to use in developing a Diversity Strategy. The workshop attendees were from non-profit, for-profit, not-for-profit and government sectors.

Lawson is an innovative and transformational change leader with a demonstrated record of translating strategy into results. She has been with Premier Health for 21+ years and is credited with having spearheaded the first comprehensive strategic diversity initiative for Premier Health.

Lawson was recognized as a 2014 Woman of Influence as well as a previous Outstanding African American Alumni from Wright State University in Dayton, where she also earned both her B.S., in Human Resources Management and her M.S., in Business & Industrial Management Counseling. She received acknowledgement for her contributions to social justice, equality, and inclusion by the Ohio Diversity Conference as a DiversityFirsts and received the Rainbow Award for her community efforts in promoting racial harmony and reconciliation. In 2002, she was recognized as one of Dayton’s Top 40 Under 40.

Lawson currently sits on the Boards for Wright State University Alumni Association, the Dayton Art Institute and Culture Works. She is also on the Advisory Council for the UNCF.