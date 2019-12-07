Guard gets new coats

GREENVILLE – The Erk Cottrell Post 140, Greenville, Ohio’s Auxiliary along with Post 140’s veteran members recently purchased foul weather coats for the Darke County Honor Guard.

The Honor Guard is responsible for the graveside services of our fallen military veterans. The Honor Guard, that pays due respect to our veterans in any type of weather and conditions, welcomed the new coats with much appreciation. The Honor Guard is made up of American Legion and VFW veteran members. They are the men and women that have served from WW II through present day. They are currently looking for more volunteers to join their ranks.