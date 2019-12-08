Give online to Christmas Drive

GREENVILLE – For the first time, those wanting to donate to the Darke County Community Christmas Drive can do so online. Supporters can still give at any of the 13 locations throughout the county where there are donation buckets or to Treasurer Mike Boyer at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank or by mail to the East Main Church of Christ at P.O. Box 867, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The FISH Choice Food Pantry is also graciously allowing the Christmas Drive to receive donations through their organization.

To give online, one starts by going to the FISH website at fishofdarke.org. Then click on “donate” and then on “donate” again. Simply enter the amount of the contribution and click on either “Donate with PayPal” or “Donate with Debit or Credit Card.” For those giving through PayPal, go to “Add a Note” and indicate the gift is designated for the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive.” For those giving through a debit or credit card, when filling out the form click on “Write a Note” and indicate the donation is for the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” before hitting “Donate Now.”

All of the funds given to the Christmas Drive stay in Darke County and go to help the good work of the Grace Resurrection Community Center, FISH, Community Unity, Salvation Army and food banks in Ansonia, Arcanum and the Castine Area. Any donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.

Any questions about the drive can be directed to Co-Chairman Frank Marchal at 937-569-1439.