Bazaar and coffee house

GREENVILLE – Lighthouse Christian Center is announcing its annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bazaar will be hosted by JC’s Coffee House in the building they use. Games will be available for the little and big kids while you shop. There will be a Snack Bar for all to enjoy with soup and sandwiches.

Stop by to have lunch and listen to holiday music and enjoy the atmosphere.

Vendor spaces are available for $10 for a 6×8 area. For more information, call Janice at (937) 417-5926 or the church at (937) 548-7464 and leave a message. Proceeds for this event benefit L.C.C. outreach ministries.

That night, JC’s will be having their annual finger food Christmas buffet. Rick Brewer will be entertaining. The buffet is $10 per person.

The Snack Bar will have coffee, pop and water for the usual price. Come out and enjoy a great evening of food, music and games.